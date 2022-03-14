Left Menu

MP: Muslim shrine found smeared with saffron colour; unidentified persons booked

We got information that the green-coloured Muslim shrine, located on Semri-Harchand Road, has been smeared with saffron colour and also vandalised, Additional Superintendent of Police Awadhesh Pratap Singh said.

Some portion of a Muslim shrine was found vandalised and smeared with saffron colour in Madhya Pradesh’s Narmadapuram district on Sunday, following which members of the community sought action against those responsible for the act, police said.

Some members of the Muslim community also held a demonstration to protest against the incident. ''We got information that the green-coloured Muslim shrine, located on Semri-Harchand Road, has been smeared with saffron colour and also vandalised,'' Additional Superintendent of Police Awadhesh Pratap Singh said. After inspecting the structure, located around 40 kms from the district headquarters, the police registered a case against unidentified persons, he said.

The shrine is said to be five decades old. ''The case against unidentified persons was registered under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 295 (A) (for deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion and religious beliefs),'' Singh said.

© Copyright 2022