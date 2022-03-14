Ukraine says more than 5,550 people evacuated from front-line cities
Reuters | Updated: 14-03-2022 02:14 IST | Created: 14-03-2022 02:14 IST
Ukraine was able to evacuate more than 5,550 people from front-line cities on Sunday via nine humanitarian corridors, deputy prime minister Iryna Vereshchuk said in a video statement.
She said 3,950 were evacuated from towns and cities in the Kyiv region. (Writing by Conor Humphries; Editing by Andrew Heavens)
