Ukraine says more than 5,550 people evacuated from front-line cities

Ukraine was able to evacuate more than 5,550 people from front-line cities on Sunday via nine humanitarian corridors, deputy prime minister Iryna Vereshchuk said in a video statement.

She said 3,950 were evacuated from towns and cities in the Kyiv region. (Writing by Conor Humphries; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

