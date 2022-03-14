Left Menu

China says priority is to stop Ukraine crisis getting out of control

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 14-03-2022 02:16 IST | Created: 14-03-2022 02:16 IST
China says priority is to stop Ukraine crisis getting out of control
  • Country:
  • United States

China's priority is to prevent the tense situation in Ukraine from getting out of control, its embassy in the United States said on Sunday, responding to media reports Moscow had asked Beijing for military equipment since launching its invasion. "The current situation in Ukraine is indeed disconcerting," spokesperson Liu Pengyu said in a statement.

"The high priority now is to prevent the tense situation from escalating or even getting out of control." Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a "special operation."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: GeoVax vaccine targeting virus in two places shows promise; virus may become resistant to antibody drugs; Galapagos tortoises belong to new species -nat'l park and more

Science News Roundup: GeoVax vaccine targeting virus in two places shows pro...

 Global
2
Apple is not changing Mac Mini's design for 2023 model

Apple is not changing Mac Mini's design for 2023 model

 United States
3
MP power load dispatch centre gets additional cyber security

MP power load dispatch centre gets additional cyber security

 India
4
Health News Roundup: China approves five COVID-19 antigen kits for self-testing - CCTV; South Korea reports record-high 383,665 new COVID-19 cases - KDCA and more

Health News Roundup: China approves five COVID-19 antigen kits for self-test...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022