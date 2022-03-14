China says priority is to stop Ukraine crisis getting out of control
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 14-03-2022 02:16 IST | Created: 14-03-2022 02:16 IST
China's priority is to prevent the tense situation in Ukraine from getting out of control, its embassy in the United States said on Sunday, responding to media reports Moscow had asked Beijing for military equipment since launching its invasion. "The current situation in Ukraine is indeed disconcerting," spokesperson Liu Pengyu said in a statement.
"The high priority now is to prevent the tense situation from escalating or even getting out of control." Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a "special operation."
