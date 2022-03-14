Left Menu

British businessman victim of execution-style hit in Mexican tourist zone

A British businessman living in Mexico was killed in front of his teenage daughter by gunmen who opened fire on his car near the popular tourist destination Playa del Carmen, according to a state government source and local media. The victim of the deadly attack on Saturday was Chris Cleave, 54, the source said.

Reuters | Updated: 14-03-2022 03:52 IST | Created: 14-03-2022 03:52 IST
British businessman victim of execution-style hit in Mexican tourist zone

A British businessman living in Mexico was killed in front of his teenage daughter by gunmen who opened fire on his car near the popular tourist destination Playa del Carmen, according to a state government source and local media.

The victim of the deadly attack on Saturday was Chris Cleave, 54, the source said. Cleave, a permanent resident of Mexico since 2013, was driving on a highway near Playa del Carmen in Quintana Roo state when his car was approached by two gunmen who opened fire. His daughter suffered minor, non life-threatening injuries. Two suspects were arrested later Saturday on suspicion of participation in the killing, the prosecutor's office of Quintana Roo said. A gun that may have been used was found in their possession at the time of the arrest, the office said.

The prosecutor's office and local police did not respond to requests for further information or confirmation of Cleave's identity on Sunday. In a statement, the British embassy said, "We are supporting the family of a British man who has died in Mexico and are in touch with the Mexican police/local authorities."

The embassy did not confirm his identity. Cleave was a businessman who worked in real estate and had recently been threatened by a local gang, according to local media reports. A Facebook page in his name showed dozens of messages from friends on Sunday, expressing shock at the news of his death.

Mexico's government stationed National Guard troops in Quintana Roo late last year in response to a rise in violence linked to organized crime, including gunfights that killed two foreign tourists and a beachfront gang slaying that sent hotel guests fleeing for their lives.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: GeoVax vaccine targeting virus in two places shows promise; virus may become resistant to antibody drugs; Galapagos tortoises belong to new species -nat'l park and more

Science News Roundup: GeoVax vaccine targeting virus in two places shows pro...

 Global
2
Apple is not changing Mac Mini's design for 2023 model

Apple is not changing Mac Mini's design for 2023 model

 United States
3
MP power load dispatch centre gets additional cyber security

MP power load dispatch centre gets additional cyber security

 India
4
Health News Roundup: China approves five COVID-19 antigen kits for self-testing - CCTV; South Korea reports record-high 383,665 new COVID-19 cases - KDCA and more

Health News Roundup: China approves five COVID-19 antigen kits for self-test...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022