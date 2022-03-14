Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Chechen leader Kadyrov says he travelled to Ukraine

Ramzan Kadyrov, the leader of Russia's Chechnya region and an ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, said on Sunday that he had travelled into Ukraine to meet Chechen troops attacking Kyiv. Reuters could not independently verify whether he was in Ukraine or had travelled there during the conflict.

Tens of thousands protest in Berlin against war in Ukraine

Up to 30,000 men, women and children joined an anti-war demonstration in central Berlin on Sunday, with many waving Ukrainian flags or holding banners with slogans opposing the Russian invasion. Gathering near the Brandenburg Gate, symbol of a divided Germany during the Cold War, protesters - including people in wheelchairs and toddlers in pushchairs - walked through the streets of Berlin, at times chanting and singing.

U.S. condemns Russian attack on Ukrainian base near Polish border

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Sunday condemned a Russian attack on a large Ukrainian base near the border with NATO member Poland, which killed 35 people and wounded 134, according to a local official. "We condemn the Russian Federation's missile attack on the International Center for Peacekeeping and Security in Yavoriv, close to Ukraine's border with Poland," Blinken wrote on Twitter. "The brutality must stop."

Ukraine says more than 5,550 people evacuated from front-line cities

Ukraine was able to evacuate more than 5,550 people from front-line cities on Sunday via nine humanitarian corridors, deputy prime minister Iryna Vereshchuk said in a video statement. She said 3,950 were evacuated from towns and cities in the Kyiv region.

'How long, Lord?' archbishop implores at service for Poland's Ukrainians

At Sunday Mass in the Polish border town of Przemysl, Ukrainian-speaking Greek Catholics listened as their archbishop asked the questions on many people's lips since Russia invaded Ukraine more than two weeks ago. "How long, Lord?" Archbishop Eugeniusz Popowicz said during his sermon at the Greek Catholic Cathedral of St. John the Baptist.

Turkey, Greece agree to improve ties amid Ukraine conflict

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis agreed in talks on Sunday to improve ties, despite the long-running disagreements between the two NATO members, Ankara said. Both countries have key roles to play in the changing security situation in Europe after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and their increased cooperation would have benefits for the region, the Turkish presidency said in a statement.

Russia seeks military equipment from China after Ukraine invasion -reports

Russia has asked China for military equipment since its Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine, the Financial Times and Washington Post reported on Sunday, citing U.S. officials. U.S. National Security advisor Jake Sullivan will be in Rome on Monday to meet with China's top diplomat Yang Jiechi, the White House said earlier.

British businessman victim of execution-style hit in Mexican tourist zone

A British businessman living in Mexico was killed in front of his teenage daughter by gunmen who opened fire on his car near the popular tourist destination Playa del Carmen, according to a state government source and local media. The victim of the deadly attack on Saturday was Chris Cleave, 54, the source said. Cleave, a permanent resident of Mexico since 2013, was driving on a highway near Playa del Carmen in Quintana Roo state when his car was approached by two gunmen who opened fire. His daughter suffered minor, non life-threatening injuries.

Chinese embassy says has never heard of Russian requests for Ukraine help

The spokesperson for China's embassy in Washington responded to media reports on Sunday that Moscow had asked Beijing for military equipment since launching its invasion of Ukraine by saying, "I've never heard of that." The spokesperson, Liu Pengyu, said China's priority was to prevent the tense situation in Ukraine from getting out of control.

Bus carrying dozens of Ukrainians overturns in Italy, one woman dead

A bus carrying around 50 Ukrainians left the road and overturned in Italy on Sunday, leaving one woman dead and several injured, fire fighters and police said. The accident occurred at dawn on the highway between Cesena and Rimini, on the north eastern coast. Pictures released by the interior minister show the bus overturned and a crane lifting up the vehicle.

