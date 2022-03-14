Left Menu

Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

Russian missiles hit a large Ukrainian base near the border with NATO member Poland, killing 35 people and wounding 134, a local official said. * Ukraine reported renewed air strikes on an airport in the west, heavy shelling on Chernihiv northeast of the capital and attacks on the southern town of Mykolayiv, where officials said nine people were killed.

Russian missiles hit a large Ukrainian base near the border with NATO member Poland, killing 35 people and wounding 134, a local official said. This brought the conflict to the defence alliance's doorstep. Russia said it had attacked the Yavoriv training facility, killing "up to 180 foreign mercenaries". MILITARY *Kyiv authorities said they were stockpiling two weeks worth of essential food items for the 2 million people who have not yet fled the capital. * Ukraine reported renewed air strikes on an airport in the west, heavy shelling on Chernihiv northeast of the capital and attacks on the southern town of Mykolayiv, where officials said nine people were killed. Ukraine's forces counter-attacked in Mykolayiv and the eastern Kharkiv region, an Interior Ministry official said. DIPLOMACY * Russian and Ukrainian officials gave their most upbeat assessments yet of progress in their talks on the war, suggesting there could be positive results within days. The Kremlin said the two sides would hold talks on Monday by video link. * Ukraine's foreign minister and the U.S. secretary of state said they agreed more action is needed to stop Russian aggression. Moscow is intent on "destroying" its neighbour, a U.S. official said. PLIGHT OF CIVILIANS * The city council in the besieged port of Mariupol said 2,187 residents had been killed there since the start of the invasion. The city is running out of food and water, and aid convoy failed again to reach the city due to Russian shelling, Ukraine's deputy prime minister said

U.S. JOURNALIST KILLED * An American journalist was shot and killed by Russian forces in the town of Irpin in Ukraine's Kyiv region and another journalist was wounded, Kyiv regional police chief Andriy Nyebytov said. REFUGEES * The United Nations refugee agency UNHCR reported that nearly 2.7 million people had fled Ukraine as of Saturday, nearly 1.7 million of them heading to Poland. ECONOMY * Russia said it was counting on China to help it withstand the blow to its economy from Western sanctions over the war in Ukraine, but the United States warned Beijing not to provide that lifeline.

QUOTES * "The most important thing is we're still alive," Leonid Benzalo, an officer in the Ukrainian medical reserve, told Reuters after escaping with other soldiers from a Russian missile attack on Yavoriv base. (Compiled by Cynthia Osterman)

