India records 2,503 fresh COVID-19 cases, 27 deaths in last 24 hours

India logged 2,503 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed on Monday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-03-2022 10:28 IST | Created: 14-03-2022 10:28 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
India logged 2,503 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed on Monday. On Sunday, India reported 3,116 new COVID-19 infections and 47 deaths.

The Ministry also informed that 27 fatalities in the last 24 hours have pushed the death toll to 5,15,877. Of these fatalities, Kerala reported 15 deaths, as per its state health bulletin. The country's total tally of COVID-19 cases has moved up to 4,29,93,494. The active caseload currently stands at 36,168 accounting for 0.08 per cent of the total cases, the health ministry said.

As many as 4,377 recoveries were reported from this virus in the last 24 hours thereby taking the total tally of recoveries to 4,24,41,449 in the country. The recovery rate is currently at 98.72 per cent. The government data informed today that as many as 5,32,232 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in the last 24 hours wherein a daily positivity rate of 0.47 per cent was observed.

Further, total tests conducted so far reached near 77.90 crores and the weekly positivity rate touched 0.47 per cent. The health ministry informed that about 180.19 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

