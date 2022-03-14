HNLC thanks Meghalaya govt & Centre for appointing interlocutors for talks

Left Menu

The outlawed Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council HNLC has thanked the Meghalaya government and the Centre for appointing interlocutors for facilitating peace talks with the outfit.The Meghalaya government had appointed retired IAS officer Peter S Dkhar while the Union Ministry of Home Affairs had notified AK Mishra as interlocutors.HNLC gratefully acknowledges the invaluable support from the GOMGOI in appointing interlocutors to carry forward the proposed peace initiative.

The outlawed Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC) has thanked the Meghalaya government and the Centre for appointing interlocutors for facilitating peace talks with the outfit.

The Meghalaya government had appointed retired IAS officer Peter S Dkhar while the Union Ministry of Home Affairs had notified AK Mishra as interlocutors.

''HNLC gratefully acknowledges the invaluable support from the GOM/GOI in appointing interlocutors to carry forward the proposed peace initiative. This is a positive step and we hope that the entire process would be taken up by letter and spirit. We are waiting for official communication from the Government of Meghalaya,'' HNLC general secretary Sainkupar Nongtraw said in a statement issued here on Sunday.

''The HNLC leadership has authorized a representative to meet the interlocutors,'' he said.

The HNLC, formed in 1993 after a split from their parent organization the Hynniewtrep Achik Liberation Council, has also proposed the initiation of the 'Hynniewtrep Peace Committee' suggesting that church elders, citizens and NGOs be part of it.

While the peace negotiation is on, Nongtraw urged the government to 'suspend all activities' including arrests and raids.

''We need to respect each other's stand and also maintain a level of sincerity and trust. Even though we have not declared any kind of ceasefire as yet,'' he said.

Earlier this year, HNLC leadership has said that the outfit is ready to come to the negotiating table for peace.

