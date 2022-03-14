Left Menu

Over 17.38 cr unutilized COVID-19 vaccine doses still available with States, UTs: Centre

The Union Health Ministry on Monday informed that more than 17.38 crore balance and unutilized COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with States and Union Territories to be administered.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-03-2022 10:44 IST | Created: 14-03-2022 10:44 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Union Health Ministry on Monday informed that more than 17.38 crore balance and unutilized COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with States and Union Territories to be administered. "More than 182.79 crore (1,82,79,40,230) vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs so far through Govt. of India (free of cost channel) and through direct state procurement category. More than 17.38 crore (17,38,21,446) balance and unutilized COVID Vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs to be administered," informed an official statement by the ministry.

The nationwide COVID-19 vaccination started on January 16, 2021. The new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from June 21, 2021. The vaccination drive has been ramped up through the availability of more vaccines, advance visibility of vaccine availability to States and UTs for enabling better planning by them, and streamlining the vaccine supply chain. As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the Government of India has been supporting the States and UTs by providing them COVID vaccines free of cost.

In the new phase of the universalization of the COVID-19 vaccination drive, the Union Government will procure and supply (free of cost) 75 per cent of the vaccines being produced by the vaccine manufacturers in the country to States and UTs. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

