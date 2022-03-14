Ukraine-Russia talks to start via video link on Monday morning - Ukrainian official
Reuters | Lviv | Updated: 14-03-2022 11:44 IST | Created: 14-03-2022 11:37 IST
A new round of talks between Russia and Ukraine will be held on Monday via video link and will start at 10:30 am Kyiv time (0830 GMT), Anton Gerashchenko, adviser to Ukraine's interior minister, said on Monday morning.
