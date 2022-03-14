Left Menu

ITBP officer killed, jawan injured in IED Naxal attack in Chhattisgarh

An Assistant Sub-Inspector rank officer of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police was on Monday killed in a high-pressure improvised explosive device (IED) blast attack by Naxals in Narayanpur district of Chhattisgarh, police said.

ANI | Narayanpur (Chhattisgarh) | Updated: 14-03-2022 11:41 IST | Created: 14-03-2022 11:41 IST
Naxal attack site in Chhattisgarh (File Photo) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An Assistant Sub-Inspector rank officer of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police was on Monday killed in a high-pressure improvised explosive device (IED) blast attack by Naxals in Narayanpur district of Chhattisgarh, police said. The incident took place within 3 Km of ITBP's Sonpur camp.

"ASI Rajendra Singh, resident of Tehri Garhwal district of Uttarakhand is martyred today in a high-pressure IED blast by Naxals," said Sadanand Kumar, Superintendent of Police, Narayanpur. Head constable Mahesh was also injured in the blast and will be airlifted to state capital Raipur for better treatment.

"The blast took place at 8:30 AM on Monday when a company of 53 Battalion ITBP was patrolling in between Sonpur and Dhondaribeda village to ensure security of workers working at a road construction site in the area," said Kumar. Investigation in the matter has begun. More details are awaited. (ANI)

