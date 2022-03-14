Germany decides in principle to buy F-35 fighter jet - government source

Germany has decided in principle to purchase the U.S. fighter jet F-35 built by Lockheed Martin to replace its ageing Tornado, according to a government source. The Tornado is the only German jet capable of carrying U.S. nuclear bombs, stored in Germany, in case of a conflict. But the air force has been flying the jet since the 1980s, and Berlin is planning to phase it out between 2025 and 2030.

A German defence source told Reuters in early February that Germany was leaning toward purchasing the F-35 but a final decision has not been taken.

