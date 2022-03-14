Left Menu

UPDATE 6-Deutsche Bank to wind down in Russia, reversing course after backlash

Deutsche Bank, which faced stinging criticism from some investors and politicians for its ongoing ties to Russia, said on Friday in a surprise move that it would wind down its business in the country. Deutsche joins the ranks of Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan Chase, which were the first major U.S. banks to exit after Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

Reuters | Updated: 14-03-2022 12:24 IST | Created: 14-03-2022 12:20 IST
UPDATE 6-Deutsche Bank to wind down in Russia, reversing course after backlash
Deutsche Bank Image Credit: Flickr

Deutsche Bank, which faced stinging criticism from some investors and politicians for its ongoing ties to Russia, said on Friday in a surprise move that it would wind down its business in the country.

Deutsche joins the ranks of Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan Chase, which were the first major U.S. banks to exit after Moscow invaded Ukraine. Those moves put pressure on rivals to follow. Deutsche had resisted pressure to sever ties, arguing that it needed to support multinational firms doing business in Russia.

But on Friday evening in Frankfurt, the bank suddenly reversed course. "We are in the process of winding down our remaining business in Russia while we help our non-Russian multinational clients in reducing their operations," the bank said.

"There won't be any new business in Russia," Deutsche said. A day earlier, Deutsche Bank's Chief Executive Christian Sewing explained to staff why the bank was not withdrawing.

"The answer is that this would go against our values," he wrote. "We have clients who cannot exit Russia overnight." Bill Browder, an investor who has spent years campaigning to expose corruption in Russia, said that Deutsche Bank staying was "completely at odds with the international business community and will create a backlash, lost reputation, and business in the West."

"I would be surprised if they can maintain this position as the situation in Ukraine continues to deteriorate," Browder told Reuters earlier on Friday. The criticism came as Russian forces bearing down on Kyiv were regrouping northwest of the Ukrainian capital and Britain said that Moscow could now be planning an assault on the city within days.

Fabio De Masi, a former member of the Bundestag and a prominent campaigner against financial crime, said that Deutsche Bank had close ties to the Russian elite, many of whom faced sanctions and that the relationship, where it involved criminal Russian activity, had to end. 'MONITORING'

Deutsche Bank has said that it has pared down its Russian footprint in recent years. This week it disclosed 2.9 billion euros in credit risk to the country, and said exposure is "very limited". It also operates a technology center with about 1,500 employees in Russia and opened a new main office in Moscow in December, which it said at the time represented "a significant investment and commitment to the Russian market".

Russia has landed Deutsche Bank in hot water in the past. The U.S. Department of Justice has been investigating it for years over trades that authorities said were used to launder $10 billion out of Russia, which has led to the German bank being fined nearly $700 million.

Deutsche Bank said on Friday that the DOJ probe "is understood to be ongoing". The row over Russia came as Deutsche Bank disclosed in its annual report that it paid Sewing 8.8 million euros ($9.68 million) in 2021, a 20% increase from a year earlier.

Overall, the lender paid 14% more, or 2.1 billion euros, in bonuses for 2021, rewarding staff for the bank's most profitable year in a decade. ($1 = 0.9088 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Italy reports 48,886 coronavirus cases, 86 deaths

Italy reports 48,886 coronavirus cases, 86 deaths

Italy
2
Science News Roundup: GeoVax vaccine targeting virus in two places shows promise; virus may become resistant to antibody drugs; Galapagos tortoises belong to new species -nat'l park and more

Science News Roundup: GeoVax vaccine targeting virus in two places shows pro...

 Global
3
YouTube begins rolling out transcription feature to the Android app

YouTube begins rolling out transcription feature to the Android app

 United States
4
Apple is not changing Mac Mini's design for 2023 model

Apple is not changing Mac Mini's design for 2023 model

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022