Russia sees no reason for UN peacekeepers to be sent to Ukraine - RIA

Reuters | Mosocw | Updated: 14-03-2022 12:31 IST | Created: 14-03-2022 12:24 IST
Russia sees no reason for United Nations peacekeepers to be sent to Ukraine, RIA news agency quoted the Russian foreign ministry as saying. Pyotr Ilyichev, director of the ministry's international organizations department, said there was no need for peacekeepers as Russia was in control, RIA reported.

A new round of talks between Russia and Ukraine will be held on Monday via video link and will start at 10:30 am Kyiv time (0830 GMT).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

