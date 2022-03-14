Left Menu

Accused in Deoband jail firing case held

A man involved in the recent attack on a jailor outside Deoband jail was arrested after exchange of fire with police, officials said on Monday. He was injured in the exchange of fire with the police when he tried to escape. Station House Officer SHO Anand Dev Mishra said Nirajs associate, however, managed to escape.

PTI | Muzaffarnagar/Dehradun | Updated: 14-03-2022 12:55 IST | Created: 14-03-2022 12:53 IST
Accused in Deoband jail firing case held
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A man involved in the recent attack on a jailor outside Deoband jail was arrested after exchange of fire with police, officials said on Monday. The accused, Niraj, had attacked the jailor Robin Singh last week. Ten people were arrested in this connection. According to police, Niraj was intercepted near Budhana road under Kotwali police station area on Sunday. He was injured in the exchange of fire with the police when he tried to escape. He was later arrested. Station House Officer (SHO) Anand Dev Mishra said Niraj's associate, however, managed to escape.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Italy reports 48,886 coronavirus cases, 86 deaths

Italy reports 48,886 coronavirus cases, 86 deaths

Italy
2
Science News Roundup: GeoVax vaccine targeting virus in two places shows promise; virus may become resistant to antibody drugs; Galapagos tortoises belong to new species -nat'l park and more

Science News Roundup: GeoVax vaccine targeting virus in two places shows pro...

 Global
3
YouTube begins rolling out transcription feature to the Android app

YouTube begins rolling out transcription feature to the Android app

 United States
4
Apple is not changing Mac Mini's design for 2023 model

Apple is not changing Mac Mini's design for 2023 model

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022