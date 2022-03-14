Accused in Deoband jail firing case held

A man involved in the recent attack on a jailor outside Deoband jail was arrested after exchange of fire with police, officials said on Monday. The accused, Niraj, had attacked the jailor Robin Singh last week. Ten people were arrested in this connection. According to police, Niraj was intercepted near Budhana road under Kotwali police station area on Sunday. He was injured in the exchange of fire with the police when he tried to escape. He was later arrested. Station House Officer (SHO) Anand Dev Mishra said Niraj's associate, however, managed to escape.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)