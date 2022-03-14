Left Menu

Ten humanitarian corridors agreed for Monday - Ukrainian deputy PM

Reuters | Lviv | Updated: 14-03-2022 13:24 IST | Created: 14-03-2022 13:17 IST
Iryna Vereschuk Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukraine will try to evacuate trapped civilians through 10 "humanitarian corridors" on Monday, including from towns near the capital Kyiv and in the eastern region of Luhansk, Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereschuk said.

"We will, once again, try to unblock the movement of the humanitarian convoy carrying food and medicine to {the port city of Mariupol) from Berdiansk (in southeastern Ukraine)," she said in a video address.

