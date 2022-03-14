Left Menu

Iran foreign min spokesperson, on Erbil attack, says Tehran had warned Iraq many times about threats to Iran

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 14-03-2022 13:29 IST | Created: 14-03-2022 13:18 IST
Tehran had warned Iraqi authorities many times that its territory should not be used by third parties to lead attacks against Iran, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Saeed Khatibzadeh said on Monday.

He was speaking one day after Iran's Revolutionary Guards claimed a ballistic missile attack on the city of Erbil in northern Iraq.

