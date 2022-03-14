FIR against class 10 boy for eloping with classmate

An FIR has been registered against a class 10 boy from Barwala village here for allegedly eloping with his minor classmate, police said on Monday. The duo belongs to different castes, they said. A case of abduction was registered against the youth in this connection, police said. Tension prevailed in the village under the Shahpur police station area after the incident. Security has been tightened in the area, police said.

Efforts are on to trace the two students, they added. PTI CORR NB SRY

