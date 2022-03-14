Left Menu

FIR against class 10 boy for eloping with classmate

An FIR has been registered against a class 10 boy from Barwala village here for allegedly eloping with his minor classmate, police said on Monday. A case of abduction was registered against the youth in this connection, police said. Security has been tightened in the area, police said.Efforts are on to trace the two students, they added.

PTI | Muzaffarnagar/Lucknow | Updated: 14-03-2022 13:33 IST | Created: 14-03-2022 13:33 IST
An FIR has been registered against a class 10 boy from Barwala village here for allegedly eloping with his minor classmate, police said on Monday. The duo belongs to different castes, they said. A case of abduction was registered against the youth in this connection, police said. Tension prevailed in the village under the Shahpur police station area after the incident. Security has been tightened in the area, police said.

Efforts are on to trace the two students, they added. PTI CORR NB SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

