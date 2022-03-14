Left Menu

'Very unlikely' Russian missiles will land in NATO territory - UK minister

It is not impossible that Russian missiles could land in NATO territory but it is very unlikely, British health minister Sajid Javid said on Monday, adding that the alliance would respond if it did happen.

Asked about the possibility of Russian missiles landing on NATO territory after a weekend attack on a Ukrainian military training base near Poland, Javid told BBC Radio: "It is not impossible ... but I still think at this stage it's very unlikely."

"We've made it very clear to the Russians, even before the start of this conflict, even if a single Russian toecap steps into NATO territory, then it will be considered an act of war."

