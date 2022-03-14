IAS officer A Venu Prasad new Punjab additional chief secretary

Left Menu

Indian Administrative Service officer A Venu Prasad has been appointed the new Punjab Additional Chief Secretary.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-03-2022 14:13 IST | Created: 14-03-2022 14:13 IST
Image Credit: ANI
Indian Administrative Service officer A Venu Prasad has been appointed the new Punjab Additional Chief Secretary. His appointment has come ahead of the formation of the new government in the state.

Punjab Chief Minister-designate Bhagwant Mann will take oath on Wednesday at Khatkar Kala, the ancestral place of freedom fighter Bhagat Singh. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) bagged a landslide victory in the Punjab Assembly elections. Mann, who was the party's chief ministerial candidate, will take the oath on March 16 at the freedom fighter Bhagat Singh's native village Khatkar Kalan.

Notably, Mann has invited Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal to the oath-taking ceremony. Mann, who was contesting from Dhuri Assembly constituency in Sangrur district, won by a margin of 58,206 votes over Congress' Dalvir Singh Goldy.

The AAP registered a landslide victory in the Punjab polls winning 92 seats, pushing most of its rivals to the margins. Congress won 18 seats in the 117-member Assembly. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

