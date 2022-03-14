Tribunal to hear SIU led review on SABC music legends' payout case

The Special Tribunal is expected to hear a Special Investigating Unit (SIU) led review application to recover at least R2.5 million in royalties which were paid out to some music legends by the SABC in 2016.

The SIU, together with the SABC, is seeking to recover the money from former SABC Chief Operations Officer, Hlaudi Motsoeneng, and other former executives at the broadcaster.

According to the Special Tribunal, at least 50 musicians benefitted from the royalty payouts.

"Both [the SIU and SABC] allege that during 2016, Motsoeneng and the former executives took an irrational decision to award R50 000 each to about 50 musicians. The applicants seek to recover the amount and pray for an order to declare the decision invalid and set aside," the tribunal said.

Motsoeneng and the other former executives are opposing the application.

"In the previous hearings preceding the review application, the applicants argued for the return of the funds, as they were based on a wrongful decision. Motsoeneng argued at the time that the decision was to empower and [give] a financial boost to the struggling musicians.

"Other respondents argued also that they were not entitled to return the funds, as that decision was taken in the execution of the corporate duties," the tribunal said.

Motsoeneng has already lost one legal battle against the SIU and the SABC after he was ordered to pay back an R11.5 million "success fee" that was paid to him during his time at the helm of the broadcaster.

The order was made by the Gauteng Local Division of the High Court sitting in Johannesburg in December.

