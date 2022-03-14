After arrest of 4 JMB operatives in Bhopal, police to form SIT, says MP minister

The Madhya Pradesh police will form a special investigation team to probe the arrest of four alleged members of the banned Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh from Bhopal, state Home minister Narottam Mishra said on Monday.

Four people, identified as Fajhar Ali alias Mehmood, Mohammad Aqueel alias Ahmed, Jahuruddin alias Ibrahim and Fajhar Jainul Abadeen alias Akram were arrested from the state capital, with three of them admitting that they are Bangladeshis, the minister said.

''We have decided to constitute a police SIT as a thorough probe is needed to unravel all activities of the JMB. An alert has been issued at all police stations to look for suspects and gather information,'' Mishra added.

Jihadi literature and electronic devices were seized from the possession of the four accused, the minister had earlier said.

Police sources, on Sunday, had said the arrests were made from a spot some 200 metres away from a police station in Aishbagh as well as another area in the district.

The JMB was banned in India in 2019 after its involvement came to light in the Bodh Gaya bomb blast in Bihar.

