Mother to appear in court for murdering baby girl

North West SAPS spokesperson, Colonel Adéle Myburgh, said the court appearance stemmed from an incident reported late on Friday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 14-03-2022 14:39 IST | Created: 14-03-2022 14:39 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Africa

A 28-year-old mother is today expected to appear before the Taung Magistrates' Court for allegedly murdering her one-year-old baby girl.

She said the grandparents allegedly reported that they saw the 28-year-old mother leaving the house in Dryharts with the child but returned later alone.

"Upon questioning her about the whereabouts of her child, she could not give any explanation and the police were contacted.

"Subsequent investigations led the police to an open bushy area, where the body of the baby was found on Saturday afternoon, 12 March 2022," said Myburgh.

Myburgh said a preliminary investigation revealed that the baby had what appeared to be a stab wound in her neck.

"The baby was declared dead on the scene by Emergency Medical Rescue Services paramedics. The 28-year-mother was immediately arrested."

North West Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Sello Kwena, thanked the grandparents for quickly reporting the incident and working with the police to ensure that the baby's mother faced the full might of the law.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

