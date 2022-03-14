Left Menu

J-K Budget presented in LS

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-03-2022 14:49 IST | Created: 14-03-2022 14:46 IST
J-K Budget presented in LS
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday presented a Rs 1.42 lakh crore budget for the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir for the year 2022-23 in the Lok Sabha, amid demands from the opposition that it be given adequate time for studying the proposals.

Sitharaman also presented the supplementary demands for the year 2021-22 totalling Rs 18,860.32 crore for the Union Territory and moved a motion seeking suspension of certain rules to allow the House to take up the discussion on the same day.

Congress member Manish Tewari and RSP member N K Premachandran objected to the motion moved by Sitharaman, contending that that the Rule 205 formed part of the basic rules of procedure and cannot be waived.

"Some rules are beyond the amending powers of the House," Tewari, a Congress member from Anandpur Sahib, said, arguing that the members required time to study the Budget proposals made by the government for Jammu and Kashmir.

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal said the discussion will take place after two hours.

Rajendra Agarwal, who was in the Chair, said the business for the day was approved by Speaker Om Birla during the Business Advisory Committee meeting.

Tewari said the duty of the Lok Sabha gets compounded as it was assuming the responsibility of the Jammu and Kashmir legislature, which ought to have taken up the matter.

The government had not circulated the budget papers, he said while suggesting that the discussion be scheduled for Tuesday which would allow members to study the proposals and make reasoned arguments.

Premachandran, the member from Kollam, said the minister had also sought a discussion on the budget proposals and the supplementary demand for grants together, which would go against the rules.

Trinamool member Sudip Bandyopadhyay said the issue was discussed in the Business Advisory Committee and it was agreed that the discussion on the J-K Budget will be taken up two hours after the presentation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Google doodle honors Dr. Maggie Lim, first Singaporean to win Queen’s Scholarship!

Google doodle honors Dr. Maggie Lim, first Singaporean to win Queen’s Schola...

 Singapore
2
Italy reports 48,886 coronavirus cases, 86 deaths

Italy reports 48,886 coronavirus cases, 86 deaths

Italy
3
Science News Roundup: GeoVax vaccine targeting virus in two places shows promise; virus may become resistant to antibody drugs; Galapagos tortoises belong to new species -nat'l park and more

Science News Roundup: GeoVax vaccine targeting virus in two places shows pro...

 Global
4
YouTube begins rolling out transcription feature to the Android app

YouTube begins rolling out transcription feature to the Android app

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022