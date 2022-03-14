Left Menu

Andhra Budget session: Assembly adjourned amid protests by TDP MLAs

Andhra Pradesh Assembly session was adjourned within minutes of its commencement on Monday following protests by Telugu Desam Party members over a series of deaths in connection with illicit liquor in Jangareddigudem of West Godavari district.

ANI | Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 14-03-2022 14:48 IST | Created: 14-03-2022 14:48 IST
Andhra Assembly Speaker Tammineni Sitaram (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The TDP MLAs demanded Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's resignation, besides enactment of the prohibition policy in the state.

The TDP MLAs pressed Speaker Tammineni Sitaram to allow discussion in the House. He, however, expressed his anguish over the TDP members storming onto the Speaker's podium. In the House, Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy lashed out at the TDP for obstructing the functioning of the House on a daily basis.

The House was adjourned for five minutes. Budget Session for Andhra Assembly commenced on March 7. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

