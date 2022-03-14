Left Menu

Ukrainian general prosecutor's office says 90 children have been killed in Ukraine war

Reuters | London | Updated: 14-03-2022 14:54 IST | Created: 14-03-2022 14:52 IST
Ninety children have been killed and more than 100 wounded in Ukraine since Russia invaded on Feb. 24, the Ukrainian general prosecutor's office said on Monday.

"The highest number of victims are in the Kyiv, Kharkiv, Donetsk, Chernihiv, Sumy, Kherson, Mykolayiv and Zhytomyr regions," it said in a statement.

Reuters could not immediately verify the information. Russia denies targeting civilians in what it calls a "special operation" to demilitarise and "deNazify" Ukraine.

