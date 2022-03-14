Left Menu

Nirmala Sitharaman presents Jammu and Kashmir budget in Lok Sabha today

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Budget for Union Territory Jammu and Kashmir for the financial year 2022-23 in Lok Sabha on Monday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-03-2022 14:58 IST | Created: 14-03-2022 14:55 IST
Nirmala Sitharaman presents Jammu and Kashmir budget in Lok Sabha today
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Lok Sabha. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Budget for Union Territory Jammu and Kashmir for the financial year 2022-23 in Lok Sabha on Monday. Along with the budget, she also presented supplementary demands for grants, demands for grants, and demands for excess grants for Jammu and Kashmir in the lower house of parliament today.

The annual budget of the union territory is required to be presented and approved by Parliament as there is no legislature in Jammu and Kashmir currently. The second half of the Budget session will conclude on April 8. The first half of the Budget session began on January 31 and concluded on February 11.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Google doodle honors Dr. Maggie Lim, first Singaporean to win Queen’s Scholarship!

Google doodle honors Dr. Maggie Lim, first Singaporean to win Queen’s Schola...

 Singapore
2
Italy reports 48,886 coronavirus cases, 86 deaths

Italy reports 48,886 coronavirus cases, 86 deaths

Italy
3
Science News Roundup: GeoVax vaccine targeting virus in two places shows promise; virus may become resistant to antibody drugs; Galapagos tortoises belong to new species -nat'l park and more

Science News Roundup: GeoVax vaccine targeting virus in two places shows pro...

 Global
4
YouTube begins rolling out transcription feature to the Android app

YouTube begins rolling out transcription feature to the Android app

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022