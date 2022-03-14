Left Menu

Ukraine's Kyiv region towns evacuated for fifth day running, governor says

Reuters | London | Updated: 14-03-2022 14:59 IST | Created: 14-03-2022 14:56 IST
Frontline towns near Ukraine's capital city in the Kyiv region are being successfully evacuated for the fifth day in a row, regional governor Oleksiy Kuleba said in a televised interview on Monday.

"The ceasefire in our region is holding, albeit it is very conditional," said Kuleba, adding that occasional explosions could be heard in the distance from the place he was stationed.

