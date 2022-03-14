Ukraine's Kyiv region towns evacuated for fifth day running, governor says

Frontline towns near Ukraine's capital city in the Kyiv region are being successfully evacuated for the fifth day in a row, regional governor Oleksiy Kuleba said in a televised interview on Monday.

"The ceasefire in our region is holding, albeit it is very conditional," said Kuleba, adding that occasional explosions could be heard in the distance from the place he was stationed.

