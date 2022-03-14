Lok Adalat held in Thane; kin of man killed in road accident get Rs 65 lakh compensation

The kin of a person killed in a road accident on May 21 last year were given Rs 65 lakh as compensation in the National Lok Adalat held in Thane, an official said on Monday.

Subhajit Dey, 27 at the time of the accident, was riding a motorcycle when he was hit by another two-wheeler on Murbad-Kalyan road, the District Legal Services Authority official said.

The man was earning Rs 40,000 per month as a technical support executive with a private firm at the time of his death.

A panel comprising District Judge RV Tahmanekar, advocate Balaji M Umate and member Santosh L Agre ordered compensation of Rs 65 lakh, which was the highest for a single case at the Lok Adalat held on Saturday, the DLSA official informed.

