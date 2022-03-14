Left Menu

Board examinee dies after falling from running train in Bengal

PTI | Jalpaiguri | Updated: 14-03-2022 15:00 IST | Created: 14-03-2022 14:59 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A class 10 board examinee died after falling from a moving train in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district on Monday, Government Railway Police (GRP) said.

The deceased, identified as Sweta Chik Baraik, a resident of Damdim, was on her way to appear for Mathematics paper.

The incident took place near Chel bridge when the student was travelling on a passenger train to Odlabari with other examinees, a GRP officer of Mal railway station said.

Further investigation is underway to find out how she fell from the train, he added.

