Board examinee dies after falling from running train in Bengal

A class 10 board examinee died after falling from a moving train in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district on Monday, Government Railway Police (GRP) said.

The deceased, identified as Sweta Chik Baraik, a resident of Damdim, was on her way to appear for Mathematics paper.

The incident took place near Chel bridge when the student was travelling on a passenger train to Odlabari with other examinees, a GRP officer of Mal railway station said.

Further investigation is underway to find out how she fell from the train, he added.

