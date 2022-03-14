Policeman kills wife with service revolver

A police constable allegedly shot dead his pregnant wife with his service revolver in Assam's Dibrugarh district, an officer said on Monday.

The police constable, identified as Biki Chetia, allegedly shot his four-month pregnant wife in an inebriated state, following an argument after midnight on Sunday, Additional Superintendent of Police (HQ) Bitul Chetia said.

''He has confessed to his crime saying that he killed his wife due to a family dispute'', the ASP said.

The incident took place at the constable's quarter at the police campus near the Sadar Police station at around 1:30 am, he added.

The constable has been arrested and his weapon has been seized, the officer said.

The couple were married for the last four years.

A case has been registered for murder and under the Arms Act against the constable.

