Left Menu

Price of commodities

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 14-03-2022 15:12 IST | Created: 14-03-2022 15:07 IST
Price of commodities
Representative image Image Credit: picpedia
  • Country:
  • India

Following are commodities' prices (All rates in Rs/quintal): Rice Fine 4,200-5,000; Medium 4,000-4,300; Jowar 2,400-2,700; Jaggery cube 3,600-3,800: Jaggery ball 4,300-4,400; Coriander Seed 11,000-12,500: Chillies fine 46,000-48,000; Potato Big 1,800-2,000; Medium 1,500-1,700; Onion Big 1,500-2,200: Medium 1,000-1,500; Small 500-1,000; Tamarind 15,000-20,000; Garlic 6,000-7,000; Horsegram 4,000-4,500; Wheat 2,500-3,900; Turmeric 8,500-15,000; Turdhal 8,000-10,800; Green Gram Dhal 8,500-10,000; Black gram dal 7,500-12,800; Bengal Gramdhal 5,800-6,900; Mustard 7,500-9,500; Gingelly 13,000-14,000; Sugar 3,400-3,700; Groundnut Seed 9,000-11,000; Copra 19,000-20,000.

Groundnut oil (10kg) 1,380-1,900; Coconut oil (10 kg) 2,350-1,750; Gingelly oil 1,800-2,920; Ghee (5kg): 2,200-2,450.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Google doodle honors Dr. Maggie Lim, first Singaporean to win Queen’s Scholarship!

Google doodle honors Dr. Maggie Lim, first Singaporean to win Queen’s Schola...

 Singapore
2
Italy reports 48,886 coronavirus cases, 86 deaths

Italy reports 48,886 coronavirus cases, 86 deaths

Italy
3
Science News Roundup: GeoVax vaccine targeting virus in two places shows promise; virus may become resistant to antibody drugs; Galapagos tortoises belong to new species -nat'l park and more

Science News Roundup: GeoVax vaccine targeting virus in two places shows pro...

 Global
4
YouTube begins rolling out transcription feature to the Android app

YouTube begins rolling out transcription feature to the Android app

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022