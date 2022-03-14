Price of commodities

Following are commodities' prices (All rates in Rs/quintal): Rice Fine 4,200-5,000; Medium 4,000-4,300; Jowar 2,400-2,700; Jaggery cube 3,600-3,800: Jaggery ball 4,300-4,400; Coriander Seed 11,000-12,500: Chillies fine 46,000-48,000; Potato Big 1,800-2,000; Medium 1,500-1,700; Onion Big 1,500-2,200: Medium 1,000-1,500; Small 500-1,000; Tamarind 15,000-20,000; Garlic 6,000-7,000; Horsegram 4,000-4,500; Wheat 2,500-3,900; Turmeric 8,500-15,000; Turdhal 8,000-10,800; Green Gram Dhal 8,500-10,000; Black gram dal 7,500-12,800; Bengal Gramdhal 5,800-6,900; Mustard 7,500-9,500; Gingelly 13,000-14,000; Sugar 3,400-3,700; Groundnut Seed 9,000-11,000; Copra 19,000-20,000.

Groundnut oil (10kg) 1,380-1,900; Coconut oil (10 kg) 2,350-1,750; Gingelly oil 1,800-2,920; Ghee (5kg): 2,200-2,450.

