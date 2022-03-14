Chhhattisgarh: ITBP official killed, 2 jawans injured in Naxal blasts

An official of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) was killed and two jawans suffered injuries in two separate incidents of Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blasts triggered by Naxals in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district on Monday, a police official said.

One of the incidents took place around 8.30 am between Dondribeda and Sonpur villages when a team of the ITBP's 53rd battalion was out on patrolling duty to ensure security to a road construction work, Inspector General of Police (Bastar range) Sundarraj P told PTI.

When the patrolling team was cordoning off a forest patch, security personnel came in contact with the pressure IED, triggering an explosion, he said.

Assistant Sub-Inspector Rajendra Singh, hailing from Tehri in Uttarakhand was killed in the blast, while head constable Mahesh received injuries, he said.

The injured jawan was shifted to the district hospital, the official said. In another incident, constable Soyam Bheema of the Chhattisgarh Armed Force (CAF) was injured after he came in contact with a pressure IED in Chotedonger police limits around 12.30 pm, the official said.

He was part of a road opening party which was patrolling between Amdai camp and Dhanora police station.

The injured constable was provided first-aid at the Chotedonger primary health centre and then airlifted to the state capital Raipur for better medical assistance, the official said, adding that he was out of danger.

