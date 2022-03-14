Left Menu

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla welcomes Austrian Parliamentarians

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday welcomed a Parliamentary delegation from Austria led by Wolfgang Sobotka, President of the national council of Austria in the Lower House.

Updated: 14-03-2022 15:51 IST | Created: 14-03-2022 15:51 IST
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla welcomes Austrian Parliamentarians
Lok Sabha speaker welcomes Austria parliamentary delegates . Image Credit: ANI
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday welcomed a Parliamentary delegation from Austria led by Wolfgang Sobotka, President of the national council of Austria in the Lower House. Birla said, "The Austrian Parliamentarians arrived in India on March 13 and have already visited Agra. They will proceed to Hyderabad before returning to Austria on March 17."

The Austrian Parliamentarians on Sunday visited the Taj Mahal, one of the Seven Wonders of the World, and appreciated the beauty of the ancient monument. "It is a wonderful place, a marvellous place, an ancient monument. Agra has changed very much, a great work," said one of the members of the delegation.

The delegation was gifted the miniature of the Taj Mahal as a souvenir by the Indian side. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

