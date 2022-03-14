Ukraine negotiator says talks with Russia are hard but ongoing
Reuters | Lviv | Updated: 14-03-2022 15:54 IST | Created: 14-03-2022 15:51 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
Talks between Russia and Ukraine on Monday have started and communication between the two sides is hard but ongoing, Ukrainian presidential adviser and negotiator Mykhailo Podolyak said on Twitter.
Tweeting a photo of the talks, which are being conducted via video conference, Podolyak said: "The parties actively express their specified positions. Communication is being held yet it's hard. The reason for the discord is too different political systems."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mykhailo Podolyak
- Russia
- Ukraine
- Ukrainian
Advertisement
ALSO READ
INSTANT VIEW 5-U.S., UK, Europe, Canada to block Russian access to SWIFT
Musk says Starlink active in Ukraine as Russian invasion disrupts internet
Macron presses Belarus on Russian troops
Japan to coordinate with G7 on further sanctions vs Russia -foreign minister
INSTANT VIEW 6-U.S., UK, Europe, Canada to block Russian access to SWIFT