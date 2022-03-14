Left Menu

Ukraine negotiator says talks with Russia are hard but ongoing

Reuters | Lviv | Updated: 14-03-2022 15:54 IST | Created: 14-03-2022 15:51 IST
Ukraine negotiator says talks with Russia are hard but ongoing
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Talks between Russia and Ukraine on Monday have started and communication between the two sides is hard but ongoing, Ukrainian presidential adviser and negotiator Mykhailo Podolyak said on Twitter.

Tweeting a photo of the talks, which are being conducted via video conference, Podolyak said: "The parties actively express their specified positions. Communication is being held yet it's hard. The reason for the discord is too different political systems."

