2 killed in attack on Ukraine aircraft factory
Ukrainian authorities say two people have died and seven were injured after Russian forces struck an aircraft factory, and another person was killed when a residential building was fired upon.
The Antonov aircraft factory is Ukraine's largest and is best known for producing many of the world's largest ever cargo planes.
The Kyiv city government says a large fire broke out after the strike on the factory. One person died and three were injured when the residential building was hit, authorities said.
