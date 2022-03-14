Left Menu

Qatar's foreign minister discusses Iran nuclear talks with Lavrov during Moscow visit

Qatar's foreign minister discusses Iran nuclear talks with Lavrov during Moscow visit
  • Qatar

Qatar's foreign minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani said on Monday he had discussed the Iran nuclear talks now underway in Vienna with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov during a visit to Moscow.

Sheikh Mohammed, who spoke from the Russian capital in a televised press conference, id not provide further details.

