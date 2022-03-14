Left Menu

Cricket-Sri Lanka 151-4 at tea after mini collapse against India

Angelo Mathews, Sri Lanka's top scorer in the first innings, lasted only five balls as Ravindra Jadeja broke through his defence to knock over his leg stump while Ashwin struck again to have Dhananjaya de Silva caught at forward short leg. But as wickets fell at the other end, skipper Karunaratne played patiently to bring up his half-century and he was unbeaten on 67 along with Niroshan Dickwella (10) at the end of the session.

Reuters | Bengaluru | Updated: 14-03-2022 16:32 IST | Created: 14-03-2022 16:18 IST
Image Credit: Twitter(@ICC)
India reduced Sri Lanka to 151-4 at tea on the third day of the day-night test in Bengaluru on Monday after the tourists' bright start to the opening session was overshadowed by a top order collapse.

Chasing a daunting target of 447 for victory, Jasprit Bumrah had dismissed Lankan opener Lahiru Thirimanne for a duck in the first over of the innings late on day two. But Dimuth Karunaratne and Kusal Mendis chipped away in the first hour and together the pair survived a couple of edges to bring up Sri Lanka's highest partnership of the series (97) while Mendis also brought up his half-century.

However, India finally made the breakthrough when spinner Ravichandran Ashwin enticed Mendis (54) to dance down the track, with the Lankan batsman misjudging the line as Pant collected the ball and quickly whipped off the bails. Angelo Mathews, Sri Lanka's top scorer in the first innings, lasted only five balls as Ravindra Jadeja broke through his defence to knock over his leg stump while Ashwin struck again to have Dhananjaya de Silva caught at forward short leg.

But as wickets fell at the other end, skipper Karunaratne played patiently to bring up his half-century and he was unbeaten on 67 along with Niroshan Dickwella (10) at the end of the session. On Sunday, the hosts declared on 303-9 with Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant notching half-centuries.

India lead the two-test series 1-0 after winning the first test in Mohali by an innings and 222 runs.

