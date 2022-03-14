Left Menu

Mumbai: Chhota Rajan's aide arrested

The Anti-Extortion Cell of the Mumbai Crime Branch arrested an aid of gangster Chhota Rajan on Sunday. The gangster was identified as Arafat Arif Lokhandwala.

Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
The Anti-Extortion Cell of the Mumbai Crime Branch arrested an aid of gangster Chhota Rajan on Sunday. The gangster was identified as Arafat Arif Lokhandwala. A country-made revolver and 28 rounds of live bullets were also seized from the possession of the arrested gangster.

Earlier, the Mumbai Crime Branch had got information that Arif was about to come to the Byculla area. As soon as the accused reached the place, he was arrested. A case was registered against him under the Arms Act and he was produced before a local court there. Later, the court sent him to police custody till March 15. According to the police, the arrested gangster was facing several cases in Mumbai and Pune. (ANI)

