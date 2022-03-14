Maha: Man stabs, injures girl in Pune school, then attempts suicide

A 16-year-old girl was stabbed and injured by a youth in a school in Wadgaon Sherri in Pune's Yerawada area on Monday morning after which the latter attempted suicide, police said.

The 21-year-old man stabbed the girl inside the campus of Inamdar School at around 10:45am and then fled home and consumed poison, said Deputy Commissioner of Police Rohidas Pawar.

''Teachers and others rushed the girl to a nearby hospital where she is undergoing treatment. The man has also been hospitalised. Further probe into the incident is underway,'' the DCP said.

