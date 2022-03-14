Left Menu

U.S.'s Sullivan, China's Yang meet in Rome, Chinese state media says

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 14-03-2022 16:36 IST | Created: 14-03-2022 16:21 IST
Yang Jiechi
Top Chinese diplomat Yang Jiechi met with U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan on Monday in Rome, Chinese state broadcaster CCTV reported.

It gave no other details, including whether the meeting had concluded.

