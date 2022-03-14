U.S.'s Sullivan, China's Yang meet in Rome, Chinese state media says
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 14-03-2022 16:36 IST | Created: 14-03-2022 16:21 IST
- Country:
- China
Top Chinese diplomat Yang Jiechi met with U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan on Monday in Rome, Chinese state broadcaster CCTV reported.
It gave no other details, including whether the meeting had concluded.
