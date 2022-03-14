Russia increases allowance for hospitals to buy medical equipment, says PM
Reuters | Updated: 14-03-2022 16:51 IST | Created: 14-03-2022 16:37 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin on Monday said the government would increase the state-sponsored allowance for hospitals to buy healthcare equipment, the latest in a string of measures Russia hopes may take the sting out of Western sanctions.
Mishustin said it was important that drugs remain affordable for hospitals and medical clinics, even if sanctions make them more expensive.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Western
- Russia
- Mikhail Mishustin
- Russian
Advertisement
ALSO READ
EXPLAINER-How Western sanctions target Russia
China so far not helping Russia evade Western sanctions-U.S. official
WRAPUP 18-Western allies to expel key Russian banks from global system; Ukraine vows to fight on
WRAPUP 19-Western allies to expel key Russian banks from global system; Ukraine vows to fight on
WRAPUP 2-Western allies to expel key Russian banks from global system; Ukraine fights on