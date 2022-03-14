Attack near Polish border aimed at creating panic, Poland's PM says
A Russian attack on a large Ukrainian base near the border with NATO member Poland was aimed at creating panic among the civilian population, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Monday, a day after the attack which killed 35 people.
"A missile attack just 20 km from our border shows how Russia operates. (Russia) wants to create panic among the civilian population," Morawiecki said at a joint media conference with his counterparts from Ukraine and Lithuania.
