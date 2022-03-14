Cricket-Pakistan 148 all out in reply to Australia's 556-9 declared

Pakistan were all out for 148 in reply to Australia's first innings total of 556-9 declared on day three of the second test on Monday.

Skipper Babar Azam's 36 was the highest score for the hosts.

Mitchell Starc was the pick of the Australia bowlers claiming 3-29.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)