Taiwan jets scramble again as China air force enters air defence zone
Reuters | Taipei | Updated: 14-03-2022 16:50 IST | Created: 14-03-2022 16:50 IST
Taiwan's air force scrambled again on Monday to warn away 13 Chinese aircraft that entered its air defence zone, Taiwan's defence ministry said.
Taiwan, claimed by China as its own territory, has complained of repeated such missions by Chinese aircraft over the past two years or so.
