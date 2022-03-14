Left Menu

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 14-03-2022 17:09 IST | Created: 14-03-2022 16:55 IST
Act of terror: J-K Police on killing of Army jawan in Budgam
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The killing of Territorial Army soldier Sameer Ahmad Malla, whose body was found in an orchard in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, was a ''terror'' act and a militant associate of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) involved in the crime has been arrested, police said on Monday.

Malla was found dead on Thursday, three days after he had gone missing.

''Case of death of soldier Sameer Ahmad Malla of Khag Budgam turned to be #terror act of #abduction & #murder," Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said on Twitter.

The IGP said a terrorist associate of the LeT terror outfit involved in the crime has been arrested.

''Other 03 LeT #terrorists involved also identified & shall soon be dealt under law," the IGP Kashmir said.

Malla, held guilty in 2019 by a court-martial along with his company commander Major Leetul Gogoi for ''fraternizing'' with a local woman and ''being away from the place of duty while in the operational area'', had gone missing from his village Lokipora in Khag area on last Monday.

The IGP had on Thursday said the police were investigating the case from all angles.

''We are probing both the angles – terror crime angle or maybe there was some fight because of personal animosity and he was murdered. The investigation is going on in both directions,'' Kumar had said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

