3 held for supplying illegal firearms in Delhi-NCR, Punjab

Three men were arrested from Mayur Vihar here for allegedly supplying illegal fire arms in Delhi-NCR and Punjab, police said on Monday. The accused said they were supplying illegal firearms and ammunition in Delhi-NCR and Punjab for the last two years.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-03-2022 17:10 IST | Created: 14-03-2022 16:56 IST
Three men were arrested from Mayur Vihar here for allegedly supplying illegal fire arms in Delhi-NCR and Punjab, police said on Monday. The accused have been identified as Shubham (21), Vijay Bhan (20) and Abhishek Rai (29), all residents of Ludhiana in Punjab, they said. Nine semi-automatic pistols and 12 cartridges were recovered from their possession, police said. Police got information on Friday that Shubham would come near Samachar Apartment bus stand in Mayur Vihar phase 1 at around 1 pm to supply firearms to Bhan, who was one of his contacts, a senior police officer said. A trap was laid and both were nabbed. On the instance of Shubham, a team was sent to Ludhiana and Rai was arrested on Sunday, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Jasmeet Singh said.

During interrogation, Shubham disclosed that he had received the seized pistols and cartridges from an arms manufacturer-cum-supplier of Madhya Pradesh on the directions of Rai, police said. Rai stated that he used to make videos on TikTok and about two years ago, an arms supplier from Madhya Pradesh contacted him and lured him into arms trafficking, police said. The accused said they were supplying illegal firearms and ammunition in Delhi-NCR and Punjab for the last two years.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

