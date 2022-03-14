Mullaiperiyar: AIADMK says CM Stalin 'quiet' despite Kerala scuttling even routine work

Kerala, which did not 'permit' work on strengthening of Mullaiperiyar dam, has now scuttled even maintenance work at Tamil Nadu government's Public Works office near the reservoir, the main opposition AIADMK alleged on Monday and said such acts went against federalism.

Accusing Chief Minister M K Stalin of being silent on the issue, the party said the ruling DMK's Left allies in Tamil Nadu have 'never spoken' on such matters.

The Kerala government, which refused permission to Tamil Nadu to fell trees and transport materials for strengthening Mullaiperiyar-Baby dam, now hindered moving materials for office maintenance work, O Panneerselvam, a senior leader of the principal opposition party alleged.

At Thekkady in Kerala, the Tamil Nadu government has its Public Works Department (PWD) office to facilitate the administration of the dam and there is also staff quarters and guest house. Thekkady is about 26 km from the Mullaiperiyar dam.

Panneerselvam, referring to such facilities, said Kerala's Forest Department personnel have refused permission to TN's PWD officials to take such materials for maintenance work at its Thekkady office.

Kerala refusing nod to transport materials even for office maintenance work and insisting on its Forest Department's permission is not acceptable, he said.

''On behalf of the AIADMK, I strongly condemn this act of the Kerala government,'' he said in a statement. Panneerselvam said the Tamil Nadu government's vehicle carrying materials was halted by Kerala's Forest personnel at Thekkady checkpost.

They had told TN officials that permission could not be granted for taking such materials. The vehicle is still stationed at the same place, he said.

Kerala posing obstacles is aimed at taking away Tamil Nadu's rights and it went against the principles of federalism, he alleged.

Citing Stalin's pitch on state autonomy and federalism, Panneerselvam said though the Chief Minister is expected to question the neighboring state on this matter, he is 'silent'.

The Communist parties in Tamil Nadu have never spoken on this issue, he claimed.

Pointing out that Kerala is governed by the CPI-M, the AIADMK leader said Left parties in Tamil Nadu witnessed its nominees getting elected to the Parliament, Assembly, and local bodies, because of its electoral alliance with the DMK.

The DMK and Communist parties are on friendly terms and against such a background the Kerala government 'should do good for Tamil Nadu' but it is continuously causing hindrance in matters related to the Mullaiperiyar dam, he alleged.

Hence, Stalin should take steps to uphold Tamil Nadu's rights in the matter, the AIADMK leader urged. Stalin should question Kerala on stopping the Tamil Nadu government's vehicle and take up the matter with his counterpart Pinarayi Vijayan, Panneerselvam said.

On the Mullaiperiyar dam issue, the Tamil Nadu government had on March 3 requested Kerala to allow felling 15 trees, take materials to the reservoir site for purposes, including maintenance work, and to set up a seismograph and accelerograph.

TN Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan, writing to his Kerala counterpart Roshy Augustine, had said Kerala's water resources and forest departments were delaying ''to permit to convey the materials and machinery to the dam site.''

