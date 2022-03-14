Left Menu

EU to propose enhancing security of Western Balkans

14-03-2022
EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
The European Union will propose enhancing the security and defence of Western Balkans countries to "anchor" the region firmly within the 27-member bloc amid concern about threats from Russia, the EU's foreign policy chief said on Monday.

Josep Borrell told a news conference in Skopje that this was a moment to "reinvigorate the enlargement process" of the EU, and formal negotiations for the accession of North Macedonia and Albania to the bloc should start as soon as possible.

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

