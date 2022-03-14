2 stabbed to death in Rajasthan's Kota

Two men were stabbed to death by a group of people after their vehicles brushed past each other here, police said on Monday. Two men have been detained in connection with the incident, they said. Another man, who tried to save the deceased, was also injured and was referred to the Jhalawar district hospital where he is undergoing treatment, police said.

The bodies of the two deceased were handed over to the family members after postmortem on Monday morning.

A large number of people, including the kin of the deceased, blocked a road demanding the arrest of the accused.

Kota (Rural) S P Kavendra Singh Sagar and other senior officials convinced the people to remove the blockade and after assuring them that action will be taken against the accused, officials said. The bike on which the two deceased were travelling had hit the car of the assailants on Sunday evening. Later that night, when Durgesh Meena (21) and Banti Meena, both residents of Kudaliya village and employees at a medical store, were returning home, the accused stabbed them, police said. Trilok Chand Meena, who tried to save the two, was also attacked by the accused, police said. ''The two deceased, while riding their bike earlier that evening, had accidentally hit the car, in which the accused were coming,'' Sagar said.

''Angered, the assailants attacked the two youths with knife when were returning later that evening,'' he said. The three youths were rushed to hospital where Durgesh and Banti were declared brought dead, police said.

Police have filed a case against the accused and arrested two men, officials said.

